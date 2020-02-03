SNB amends guidelines for policy instruments after Brexit

FILE PHOTO: A Swiss National Bank logo is pictured on the SNB building in Bern, Switzerland September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

ZURICH (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank (SNB) has updated its criteria for collateral eligible for SNB repos to prevent U.K.-domiciled securities losing their eligibility after Brexit, the central bank said on Monday.

The United Kingdom was added to the list as a host economy for eligible issuers, the SNB said.

Recognised stock exchanges and representative markets in the United Kingdom are considered eligible markets, while securities whose ultimate or intermediate depository is in the United Kingdom and which are delivered through SIX SIS Ltd meet the criteria for eligibility, it added.