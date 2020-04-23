Swiss National Bank reports first-quarter loss of $39.3 billion

FILE PHOTO: The Swiss National Bank (SNB) is pictured in Bern, Switzerland, March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

ZURICH (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank (SNBN.S) reported on Thursday a loss of 38.2 billion Swiss francs ($39.34 billion) during the first quarter as the coronavirus crisis pummeled the value of its foreign currency holdings.

The central bank took a loss of 31.9 billion francs from its equity portfolio, while it also suffered exchange rate-related losses of 17.1 billion francs as the appreciation in the franc reduced the value of its foreign stocks and bonds.

“The first quarter of 2020 was dominated by the global spread of coronavirus,” the SNB said. “The measures taken to contain the pandemic seriously impacted the financial markets from mid-quarter onwards, and accordingly also the SNB’s result.”