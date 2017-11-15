Swiss woman abducted in Sudan's Darfur region freed: North Darfur official

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudanese authorities have freed a Swiss humanitarian worker who was abducted in Darfur last month, the deputy governor of North Darfur, Mohamed Barima, told Reuters on Wednesday.

Sudanese authorities previously said they believed a criminal gang had abducted the Swiss woman outside her home near the city of al-Fashir. [nL8N1MK3MX]

Barima said the woman was in good health and being held at a security headquarters.