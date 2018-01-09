FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigates
Future Of Money
Politics
FirstJobs
LifeLessons
Commentary
#World News
January 9, 2018 / 3:33 PM / Updated an hour ago

Swiss government appeals to voters to let it levy taxes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss Finance Minister Ueli Maurer on Tuesday pleaded with voters on Tuesday to let the federal government keep levying taxes when they decide on a new public finance law in March.

Under Switzerland’s system of direct democracy, voters on March 4 will have their say on extending the federal government’s right to levy federal income tax and value-added tax.

The direct federal tax and the sales tax together contributed about two-thirds of the Swiss central government’s budget, bringing in around 43.5 billion Swiss francs ($44.25 billion) in 2016.

However the right to levy the taxes is limited by the Swiss constitution, with current approval running only to the end of 2020.

Should voters reject the measure, the government would have to slash spending by more than 60 percent practically overnight or find new sources of revenue, Maurer told reporters.

“That would hardly be feasible and also not be in the interests of broad swathes of the population,” he said.

The country’s cantons would also suffer because they get part of the direct tax revenue, he said, noting the new law was not an excuse to raise taxation levels.

Parliament adopted the law without opposition after a debate on whether the federal government’s authority to levy taxes should have a time limit. The compromise solution was to extend the deadline for both levies to 2035.

Reporting by John Revill Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.