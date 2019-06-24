World News
June 24, 2019

Swiss to return $133 million to Uzbekistan after money laundering probe

ZURICH (Reuters) - The Swiss attorney general’s office on Monday said it was returning 130 million Swiss francs ($133 million) to Uzbekistan which it seized during am investigation involving a relative of the daughter of the country’s former president, Islam Karimov.

“As part of the scheme the funds were then laundered abroad, primarily in Switzerland,” the office said in a statement.

“Based on the investigations... 130 million francs in forfeited assets will be returned to Uzbekistan.”

