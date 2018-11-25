Swiss voters reject cow horn initiative: Swiss TV

FILE PHOTO: Cows without horns eat hay, ahead of a national vote on the horned cow initiative (Hornkuh-Initiative), at Stefan Gilgen's farm in Oberwangen, Switzerland, November 12, 2018. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

GENEVA (Reuters) - Swiss voters look set to reject a proposal to subsidize farmers who let their cows and goats grow horns naturally after a campaign that sparked national debate on animal rights, Swiss broadcaster SRF said on Sunday.

The initiative to preserve “the dignity of livestock” was led by farmer Armin Capaul, a self-described rebel who began his campaign nine years ago after “listening” to his herd.

Preliminary results at mid-day, after polls closed, showed 53 percent against with 47 in favor, SRF said. The government opposed the motion which would have inscribed subsidies in the constitution.