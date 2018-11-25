World News
November 25, 2018 / 11:52 AM / Updated 6 minutes ago

Swiss voters reject cow horn initiative: Swiss TV

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Cows without horns eat hay, ahead of a national vote on the horned cow initiative (Hornkuh-Initiative), at Stefan Gilgen's farm in Oberwangen, Switzerland, November 12, 2018. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

GENEVA (Reuters) - Swiss voters look set to reject a proposal to subsidize farmers who let their cows and goats grow horns naturally after a campaign that sparked national debate on animal rights, Swiss broadcaster SRF said on Sunday.

The initiative to preserve “the dignity of livestock” was led by farmer Armin Capaul, a self-described rebel who began his campaign nine years ago after “listening” to his herd.

Preliminary results at mid-day, after polls closed, showed 53 percent against with 47 in favor, SRF said. The government opposed the motion which would have inscribed subsidies in the constitution.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva and John Revill in Zurich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.