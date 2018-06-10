Swiss voters seen rejecting funding bid for 2026 Winter Olympics

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss voters may have dealt a fatal blow to their country’s chances of hosting the 2026 Winter Olympics on Sunday after provisional results from a poll showed they rejected giving financial support for the bid.

FILE PHOTO - A poster against the bid is pictured ahead of a local vote to support or not a bid for the 2026 Winter Olympics Games in Sion, Switzerland June 6, 2018. The poster reads : "Three weeks of party, 30 years of debt - No the the Olympic waste" REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Some 54 percent of voters in the southern canton of Valais rejected granting 100 million Swiss francs ($101.52 million)towards the event, according to provisional results from the Valais government.

It was not immediately clear whether this decision would sound the death knell for the Swiss campaign.