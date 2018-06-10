FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
June 10, 2018 / 1:01 PM / in an hour

Swiss voters seen rejecting funding bid for 2026 Winter Olympics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss voters may have dealt a fatal blow to their country’s chances of hosting the 2026 Winter Olympics on Sunday after provisional results from a poll showed they rejected giving financial support for the bid.

FILE PHOTO - A poster against the bid is pictured ahead of a local vote to support or not a bid for the 2026 Winter Olympics Games in Sion, Switzerland June 6, 2018. The poster reads : "Three weeks of party, 30 years of debt - No the the Olympic waste" REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Some 54 percent of voters in the southern canton of Valais rejected granting 100 million Swiss francs ($101.52 million)towards the event, according to provisional results from the Valais government.

It was not immediately clear whether this decision would sound the death knell for the Swiss campaign.

Reporting by John Revill and Angelika Gruber; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.