FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
June 10, 2018 / 10:53 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Nearly three quarters vote against Swiss sovereign money scheme: SRF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - A radical plan to upend Switzerland’s financial landscape by barring commercial banks from creating money when they lend was heading for defeat, according to early projections on Sunday.

A waitress presents a plate with various Swiss Franc coins and notes in this picture illustration in a restaurant in Zurich, Switzerland, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer/Illustration/File Photo

Some 74 percent of voters had rejected the so-called Sovereign Money initiative according to initial forecasts from Swiss broadcaster SRF. A final result is expected around 1500 GMT.

Concerns about the potential risks to the Swiss economy from introducing the system appear to have convinced voters to reject the proposals.

Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.