Nearly three quarters vote against Swiss sovereign money scheme: SRF

ZURICH (Reuters) - A radical plan to upend Switzerland’s financial landscape by barring commercial banks from creating money when they lend was heading for defeat, according to early projections on Sunday.

A waitress presents a plate with various Swiss Franc coins and notes in this picture illustration in a restaurant in Zurich, Switzerland, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer/Illustration/File Photo

Some 74 percent of voters had rejected the so-called Sovereign Money initiative according to initial forecasts from Swiss broadcaster SRF. A final result is expected around 1500 GMT.

Concerns about the potential risks to the Swiss economy from introducing the system appear to have convinced voters to reject the proposals.