Former UBS banker Juerg Zeltner dies at 52: Quintet

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss banker Juerg Zeltner, the former head of wealth management at UBS Group, has died at the age of 52, Quintet Private Bank said on Monday.

Zeltner, who was chief executive and director at Quintet, had health problems that were first diagnosed last year, it said in a statement without giving more details.

He is survived by a wife and two children, the private bank said.

Zeltner left UBS, the world’s largest wealth manager, in a management reshuffle in 2017.