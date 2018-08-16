FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
August 16, 2018 / 5:41 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Swisscom keeps targets after slight second-quarter beat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - TV, internet and mobile phone services provider Swisscom AG (SCMN.S) slightly beat expectations for second-quarter results on Thursday and kept its annual financial targets despite price pressure in its core Swiss business.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell 8.6 percent to 1.09 billion Swiss francs ($1.10 billion) while revenue rose 2.1 percent to 2.92 billion francs.

Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected EBITDA to fall 10 percent to 1.07 billion on slightly higher revenue of 2.87 billion.

($1 = 0.9919 Swiss francs)

Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by John Miller

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.