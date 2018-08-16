Swisscom keeps targets after slight second-quarter beat

ZURICH (Reuters) - TV, internet and mobile phone services provider Swisscom AG (SCMN.S) slightly beat expectations for second-quarter results on Thursday and kept its annual financial targets despite price pressure in its core Swiss business.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell 8.6 percent to 1.09 billion Swiss francs ($1.10 billion) while revenue rose 2.1 percent to 2.92 billion francs.

Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected EBITDA to fall 10 percent to 1.07 billion on slightly higher revenue of 2.87 billion.

($1 = 0.9919 Swiss francs)