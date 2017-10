ZURICH (Reuters) - Two new cases of bird flu have been reported in western Switzerland, the Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office (FSVO) said in a statement on Tuesday.

Two swans were found dead on Aug 10 at Lake Neuchatel near Yverdon-les-Bains close to the French border. Tests showed they died of bird flu virus H5N8, the FSVO said, adding it was still being determined whether there were other cases.