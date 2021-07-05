Factbox: Sydney Airport target of $16.7 billion bid from infrastructure investors

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Sydney Airport Holdings Pty Ltd, the operator of Australia’s largest airport, is considering a A$22.26 billion ($16.74 billion) cash takeover offer from infrastructure investors as it grapples with lower passenger demand due to the pandemic.

FILE PHOTO: A mostly empty domestic terminal at Sydney Airport is seen after surrounding states shut their borders to New South Wales in response to an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Sydney, Australia, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo

Below are some of the airport’s key facts and figures, with 2019 data representing the pre-pandemic norm.

Formal name: Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport

Airport code: SYD

First commercial flights: 1924

Privatised: 2002

Location: 8 kilometres (5 miles) from city centre

Global ranking: 49th biggest by passenger traffic in 2019

Australia ranking: Biggest by passenger traffic in 2019

2019 passenger traffic: 44.46 million

2020 passenger traffic: 11.24 million

Traffic split in 2019: 62% domestic, 38% international

May 2019 passenger traffic: 3.51 million

May 2021 passenger traffic: 1.44 million

Traffic split in May 2021: 94% domestic, 6% international

Last equity raising: A$2 billion in August 2020

Liquidity (at April 30): A$500 million cash, A$2.4 billion undrawn bank debt facilities

Credit rating: Committed to maintaining at least BBB/Baa2

($1 = 1.3298 Australian dollars)