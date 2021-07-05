Factbox: Sydney Airport target of $16.7 billion bid from infrastructure investors

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Sydney Airport Holdings Pty Ltd, the operator of Australia’s largest airport, is considering a A$22.26 billion ($16.74 billion) cash takeover offer from infrastructure investors as it grapples with lower passenger demand due to the pandemic.
Below are some of the airport’s key facts and figures, with 2019 data representing the pre-pandemic norm.
Formal name: Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport
Airport code: SYD
First commercial flights: 1924
Privatised: 2002
Location: 8 kilometres (5 miles) from city centre
Global ranking: 49th biggest by passenger traffic in 2019
Australia ranking: Biggest by passenger traffic in 2019
2019 passenger traffic: 44.46 million
2020 passenger traffic: 11.24 million
Traffic split in 2019: 62% domestic, 38% international
May 2019 passenger traffic: 3.51 million
May 2021 passenger traffic: 1.44 million
Traffic split in May 2021: 94% domestic, 6% international
Last equity raising: A$2 billion in August 2020
Liquidity (at April 30): A$500 million cash, A$2.4 billion undrawn bank debt facilities
Credit rating: Committed to maintaining at least BBB/Baa2
($1 = 1.3298 Australian dollars)
