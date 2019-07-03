Broadcom in advanced talks to buy Symantec: sources

FILE PHOTO: A sign to the campus offices of chip maker Broadcom Ltd is shown in Irvine, California, U.S., November 6, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Chipmaker Broadcom Inc (AVGO.O) is in advanced talks to buy cybersecurity firm Symantec Corp (SYMC.O), according to sources familiar with the matter.

A deal would expand the chipmaker’s push into software a year after its $18.9 billion deal to buy U.S. business software company CA Inc. It also follows Broadcom’s failed bid to buy Qualcomm Inc.

Broadcom’s Chief Executive Officer Hock Tan has built the company through a series of ambitious deals. As CEO of Avago, Tan pulled off the acquisition of Broadcom for $37 billion, bringing the two companies under one umbrella name of Broadcom.

A Broadcom-Symantec deal would be the second major acquisition of a cybersecurity provider by a chipmaker, after computer processor maker Intel Corp (INTC.O) bought California-based McAfee in 2011.

However, Intel sold a majority stake in McAfee to investment firm TPG after a failed effort to stake out a major position in the computer security business.

News of the talks between Broadcom and Symantec were first reported by Bloomberg.

A Symantec spokesperson said the company does not comment on speculation. Broadcom was not immediately available for comment.