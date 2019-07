FILE PHOTO: A sign to the campus offices of chip maker Broadcom Ltd is shown in Irvine, California, U.S., November 6, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Chipmaker Broadcom Inc (AVGO.O) is said to be in advanced talks to buy cybersecurity firm Symantec Corp (SYMC.O), a Bloomberg reporter said in a tweet on Tuesday.

A Symantec spokesperson said the company does not comment on speculation. Broadcom was not immediately available for comment.