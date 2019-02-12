Symantec acquires Israel's Luminate, with an eye on cloud security

FILE PHOTO - The Symantec booth is seen during the 2016 Black Hat cyber-security conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. August 3, 2016. REUTERS/David Becker/File Photo

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Cyber security firm Symantec Corp said on Tuesday it acquired Israel’s Luminate Security in an effort to boost its security systems for cloud computing.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Luminate, founded in 2017, says its technology can securely connect users from any device, anywhere in the world, to corporate applications on-premises and in the cloud.

“Luminate incorporated into Symantec’s Integrated Cyber Defense puts us at the forefront of security in the cloud era,” said Symantec CEO Greg Clark.

Based in Tel Aviv, Luminate has so far raised $14 million.