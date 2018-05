Symantec shares set for worst fall in 17 years

(Reuters) - Symantec Corp’s (SYMC.O) shares sank almost 30 percent on Friday after the cyber-security firm said it was investigating concerns raised by a former employee but gave little other detail, puzzling investors and Wall Street analysts.

FILE PHOTO: The Symantec logo is pictured on a screen June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

The maker of Norton anti-virus software said the issue was not security-related or about a breach in its systems but added the probe was being led by an audit committee from its board of directors.

A source familiar with the matter told Reuters it was separate to another investigation launched in November by Lifshitz & Miller LLP into the board for possible violations of federal securities laws in relation to its executive compensation awards.

At least seven Wall Street analysts lowered their price targets on Symantec’s stock after the company also said the outcome of the investigation may affect its financial health.

“While this may all amount to nothing, this is undoubtedly a serious matter, and it could be a while before transparency and investor confidence improves,” Cowen & Co analysts said in a report to clients.

The broker also noted it was “shocking” that Symantec had scrapped the question-and-answer portion of its conference call with analysts following its quarterly earnings report on Thursday.

“The internal probe ... could result in a restatement of financials but worse case, there is also the risk of leadership fall-out and/or customer hesitation if there are credibility concerns,” Deutsche Bank analysts said.

On Thursday, Symantec said revenue from the enterprise security unit that accounts for most of the Mountain View, California firm’s sales dipped 7 percent. It also gave a disappointing forecast for yearly revenue and profit.

Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss said the weak forecast was benign compared with the news of the investigation.

“While we’ve seen companies put matters of outstanding, transactions, litigation or investigation off-limits for Q&A, we’ve never seen a company cut off any Q&A on any topic from analysts or investors,” Weiss said.

The share move, if duplicated after the bell, would knock $5 billion off Symantec’s market value compared to the close of trading on Thursday.