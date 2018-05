(Reuters) - Symantec Corp reported a smaller loss on Thursday as the cyber security company benefited from strong demand for its products from enterprise customers.

FILE PHOTO: A Symantec security app is seen on a phone in this illustration photo taken May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

Net loss narrowed to $35 million, or 6 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended March 30, from $143 million, or 23 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $1.22 billion from $1.12 billion.