Symantec says annual report may be delayed due to investigation

(Reuters) - Symantec Corp said on Thursday its financial results and forecast may change based on the outcome of an internal investigation that was initiated after concerns were raised by a former employee.

FILE PHOTO: A Symantec security app is seen on a phone in this illustration photo taken May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

Shares of the company, which makes Norton Antivirus, fell 12 percent to $25.96 in extended trading.

The investigation is in its early stages and unlikely to be completed to file the annual report in time, Symantec said.

Net loss narrowed to $35 million, or 6 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended March 30, from $143 million, or 23 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $1.22 billion from $1.12 billion.

Analysts were expecting the company to report a profit of 39 cents per share and revenue of $1.19 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.