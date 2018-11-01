Technology News
November 1, 2018 / 8:22 PM / Updated an hour ago

Symantec second-quarter profit beats estimates, shares rise

Angela Moon, Munsif Vengattil

The Symantec logo is pictured on a screen June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas White/File Photo

(Reuters) - Norton anti-virus maker Symantec Corp beat analysts’ estimates for second-quarter profit and revenue on Thursday, as growth in sales of consumer products offset a decline in revenue from business customers.

Symantec shares were up 6 percent in choppy trading after the bell, recovering after briefly dipping 1 percent shortly after the earnings announcement. The stock ended up 3.2 percent at $18.73 on Thursday.

The results came after three consecutive quarters of disappointing results that caused Symantec shares to lose more than a third of their value so far this year, compared to an 8 percent gain in the Nasdaq Composite index.

Revenue from Symantec’s consumer security division rose 8.5 percent to $601 million. The segment accounted for more than half of the company’s total revenue.

Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $582.4 million in the segment, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company’s loss narrowed to $8 million, or 1 cent per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 28 from a loss of $12 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 42 cents per share. Revenue fell to $1.18 billion from $1.24 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 33 cents per share, on revenue of $1.15 billion.

Reporting by Angela Moon in New York and Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Phil Berlowitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
