Starboard buys 5.8 percent stake in Symantec, seeks 5 board seats: WSJ

(Reuters) - Activist investor Starboard Value LP has taken a 5.8 percent stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC.O) and is seeking five board seats at the cyber-security company, The Wall Street Journal reported on.wsj.com/2P8maii on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: The Symantec booth is seen during the 2016 Black Hat cyber-security conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. on August 3, 2016. REUTERS/David Becker/File Photo

Starboard privately named its nominees in June after buying the stake worth about $670 million, WSJ said citing sources.

According to Starboard, Symantec needs operational changes to improve margins, especially in its business-facing segment, WSJ said.

Starboard says its nominees could help improve operations as well as amend issues with financial reporting, and the suggested members include a former chairman of antivirus company AVG Technologies and a former Intuit Inc (INTU.O) executive, WSJ said.

Symantec, which is in the midst of an internal accounting probe, saw its first-quarter revenue falling 1.6 percent, hurt by weaker demand from companies.

Starboard and Symantec were not immediately available for comment outside of regular business hours.