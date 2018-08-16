Starboard eyes Symantec board seats after taking stake

(Reuters) - Hedge fund Starboard Value LP has nominated five directors to Symantec’s (SYMC.O) board after taking a 5.8 percent stake in the cybersecurity firm, it said on Thursday, upping pressure for moves to improve performance.

FILE PHOTO: The Symantec booth is seen during the 2016 Black Hat cyber-security conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. on August 3, 2016. REUTERS/David Becker/File Photo

Starboard gave little indication in a regulatory filing of detailed changes it would seek at the firm, saying only that it viewed the stock as cheap and would seek to “unlock value”.

Symantec, which is carrying out an internal accounting probe, has been cutting jobs in an attempt to improve margins and its shares have plunged 34 percent this year. They rose nearly 8 percent to $20 in premarket trading.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier on Thursday that Starboard believed its board nominees could help remediate any financial-reporting issues and improve operations.

Symantec said it was evaluating Starboard’s nominations. “Over the last several weeks, we have had a dialogue with Starboard and we plan to continue these discussions,” it said in a statement.

The investment makes the New York-based hedge fund Symantec’s fourth largest shareholder, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Its nominees to Symantec’s board include directors from analytics firm Comscore and chipmakers AMD (AMD.O) and Marvell Technology (MRVL.O). Starboard also nominated its own head of research. The hedge fund has a history of buying a stake in poorly-performing companies to change the composition of the board and bring growth.

Symantec, the maker of Norton anti-virus software, said this month it would cut 8 percent of its workforce to reduce costs and improve profit margins, while lowering its revenue forecast as it closed fewer business deals than expected.

The company has said its audit committee is investigating the reporting of certain accounting measures including those related to executive compensation and forward-looking statements.

It said on Thursday it would file its financial statements with regulators after completing the investigation, following which its annual shareholder meeting would be scheduled.