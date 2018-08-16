Starboard takes minor stake in Symantec, seeks five board seats

(Reuters) - Starboard Value LP has taken a 5.8 percent stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC.O) and nominated five directors to the company’s board, the hedge fund’s filing showed on Thursday.
Starboard said Symantec's shares "were undervalued and represented an attractive investment opportunity" and that it would engage in discussions to change the composition of the board. (bit.ly/2Mpq6Nj)
Starboard is seeking operational changes at the company to improve margins, especially in its business-facing segment, the Wall Street Journal reported earlier in the day.
Reporting by Ishita Chigilli Palli and Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Anil D'Silva