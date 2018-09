(Reuters) - Symantec Corp (SYMC.O) said on Monday it appointed three independent directors to the cybersecurity firm’s board, including Peter Feld from activist investor Starboard Value LP.

FILE PHOTO: The Symantec logo is pictured on a screen June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

Starboard had nominated five directors in August to Symantec’s board after taking a 5.8 percent stake in the company, upping pressure for moves to improve performance.