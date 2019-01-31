Germany's Symrise to expand pet food activities in $900 million purchase

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s Symrise said on Thursday it was expanding its pet food business with the $900 million purchase of ADF/IDF, a pet food ingredient provider.
The transaction will be financed through debt and equity, Symrise said, and will also help the company expand its U.S. footprint.
ADF/IDF generates sales of $220 million a year and has 470 employees.
Symrise, which competes with scents and flavors makers Givaudan and IFF, in 2014 made a first foray into pet food ingredients with the acquisition of France’s Diana Group for $1.8 billion.
“With the acquisition, Symrise aims to broaden its activities in the fast growing pet food business and to expand its position in the attractive food nutrition market,” the company said.
