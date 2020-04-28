April 28, 2020 / 6:14 AM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Symrise first-quarter revenue misses estimates on weak cosmetics performance in China

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - German flavour and fragrance maker Symrise (SY1G.DE) on Tuesday reported a rise in quarterly revenue, but missed analysts’ expectations due to weak performance of its cosmetics division in China and lower sunscreen sales.

The company’s first-quarter revenue rose 2.3% from a year earlier on an organic basis to 917.1 million euros ($992.85 million), compared with analysts’ consensus of 933.2 million euros.

The producer of ingredients, such as artificial mint flavor for toothpaste or chewing gum, confirmed its long-term target of full-year sales organic growth between 5% and 7% on average by 2025.

Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdansk; Editing by Aditya Soni

