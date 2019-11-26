Synchrony investigates notification error tied to Amazon co-branded card

(Reuters) - Synchrony Financial said on Monday it was investigating the cause of a notification sent erroneously to some customers regarding the financial services company’s co-branded card with Amazon.com Inc.

Customers who did not have the co-branded product received emails, saying that “a trial deposit has been successfully made to your Amazon credit builder.”

A Synchrony spokesperson said the e-mail sent in error did not include any customer data or personal information.

“Amazon is aware of a notification that was distributed by Synchrony in error to some customers. They are investigating the root cause,” an Amazon spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

In June, Synchrony partnered with Amazon.com Inc to launch Amazon credit builder program, which lends to shoppers with a low credit score.