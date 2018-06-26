FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Commodities
June 26, 2018 / 2:25 PM / in 30 minutes

Suncor says no change to Syncrude oil sands facility restart timeline

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Production at Syncrude Canada’s oil sands facility near Fort McMurray, Alberta is likely to remain offline at least through July, a Suncor Energy Inc (SU.TO) spokeswoman reaffirmed on Tuesday.

The facility, which can produce up to 360,000 barrels per day, was hit by a power outage, sending the front-month U.S. crude spread CLc1-CLc2 surging to the widest in nearly four years.

Traders expect the Syncrude outage to tighten Canadian supplies and reduce crude flows to Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point of the U.S. crude futures contract.

Power and utilities have been restored to the site and Syncrude is conducting an assessment, which includes a return to service plan, Suncor spokeswoman Sneh Seetal said in an emailed statement.

Until the assessment is done it’s too soon to provide an update to the restart timeline, Seetal said.

Syncrude is a joint venture majority owned by Suncor, with minority stakes held by Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO.TO) and others.

Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York; Editing by Andrea Ricci

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.