Exclusive: Syneos Health exploring a sale - sources

(Reuters) - Syneos Health Inc (SYNH.O), a U.S. contract research organization that serves the pharmaceutical industry, is exploring a sale, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Syneos is working with investment bank Centerview Partners on soliciting acquisition offers from other companies and private equity firms, the sources said.

The sources cautioned that no deal is certain and asked not to be identified because the matter is confidential. Syneos and Centerview did not immediately respond to requests for comment.