Chemchina's Syngenta mandates banks for $4.8 billion financing round

ZURICH (Reuters) - Chemchina’s CNNCC.UL Syngenta is looking to raise up to $4.8 billion through the issuance of senior bonds and a potential banking loan to help finance the Chinese company’s $43.5 billion acquisition of the Basel-based unit completed last May.

The logo of Swiss agrochemicals maker Syngenta is seen on a farm in the village of Geispitzen, France June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

The agricultural unit on Thursday said it had mandated banks BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA), Citi (C.N), Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) and HSBC (HSBA.L) to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings beginning April 9.

Chief Financial Officer Mark Patrick in February said the unit aimed to sell around $5 billion in bonds after clinching a settlement with U.S. farmers who had sued over genetically engineered corn.