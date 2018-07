(Reuters) - French IT services company Atos SE (ATOS.PA) agreed to acquire Syntel Inc (SYNT.O) in an all-cash transaction for about $3.57 billion, including net debt, the companies said on Sunday.

People walk in front of Atos company's logo during a presentation of the new Bull sequana supercomputer in Paris, France, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Atos will pay $41 per share, which represents a premium of 4.78 percent to Syntel’s closing price of $39.13 on Friday.