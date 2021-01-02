Car bomb explodes in vegetable market in Syrian border town - state media

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A car bomb exploded in a vegetable market in the border town of Ras al Ain in northeast Syria with reports of several killed and wounded, the Syrian state news agency reported on Saturday.

There were no further details about casualties in the report, but residents told Reuters two people were killed and several were wounded.

Turkey, which is allied with some rebel groups opposed to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, seized control of the town in 2019 in an offensive to push back Syrian Kurdish YPG fighters, which Ankara views as a terrorist group.