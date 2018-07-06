FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 6, 2018 / 4:52 PM / Updated 6 minutes ago

Interim OPCW report finds chlorine used in Syria's Douma: document

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - Preliminary analysis by the world’s chemical weapons watchdog found that chlorine was used in an attack in Douma, Syria, in April that killed dozens of civilians and prompted air strikes by Britain, France and the United States, a report obtained by Reuters shows.

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) sent a fact-finding mission to Douma in mid-April, roughly a week after the April 7 attack in the enclave near Damascus.

“Various chlorinated organic chemicals were found in samples” from two locations, the report said. It said it had found no evidence of nerve agents.

Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Catherine Evans

