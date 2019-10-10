Netanyahu condemns 'Turkish invasion of Kurdish areas' in Syria

FILE PHOTO: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the swearing-in ceremony of the 22nd Knesset, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun/File Photo

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday condemned Turkey’s military incursion against a Kurdish militia in northeast Syria and cautioned about the possibility of ethnic cleansing.

“Israel strongly condemns the Turkish invasion of the Kurdish areas in Syria and warns against the ethnic cleansing of the Kurds by Turkey and its proxies,” Netanyahu wrote on Twitter. “Israel is prepared to extend humanitarian assistance to the gallant Kurdish people.”