May 9, 2018 / 11:15 PM / in an hour

Syrian air defenses confront Israeli rockets: state media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian air defenses confronted Israeli rockets on Syrian territories without specifying the location, state media reported early on Thursday quoting a military source.

The Israeli military in a statement earlier accused Iranian forces on the Syrian-held side of the Golan Heights of shelling Israeli army outposts on the strategic plateau but caused no casualties.

Israel retaliated for the attack, military spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Jonathan Conricus said, without elaborating.

Reporting by Dahlia Nehme; Editing by Sandra Malerby

