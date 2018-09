JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, the Israeli leader’s office said, following the downing of a Russian plane off the Syrian coast.

FILE PHOTO: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem September 16, 2018 Sebastian Scheiner/Pool via Reuters

Netanyahu’s office said Netanyahu had placed the blame for the shooting down of the aircraft on Syria, and that he had offered “all necessary information” to investigate the incident.