Israel confirms envoy in Moscow summoned to Russian foreign ministry

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel’s Foreign Ministry confirmed on Tuesday that its deputy ambassador in Moscow had been summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry but gave no details of what was discussed. The meeting followed the downing of a Russian military aircraft in Syria.

“I confirm that deputy ambassador in Moscow Keren Cohen-Gat was summoned this afternoon to the Russian Foreign Ministry, we will not relate the content (of the meeting),” spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon said in a brief message to reporters.

President Vladimir Putin said that the shooting down of the plane near Syria’s coast was the result of a chain of tragic and chance circumstances. Earlier, Russia’s Defence Ministry said the aircraft was shot down by Syrian anti-aircraft systems, but accused Israel of indirectly causing the incident.