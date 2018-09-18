Russia tells Israel it will take all steps to protect its personnel in Syria: ministry

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has told Israel it will take all necessary measures to protect its military personnel in Syria, the foreign ministry in Moscow said.

Ministry officials met Israel’s deputy ambassador in Moscow on Tuesday, following the downing of a Russian military aircraft near Syria.

The ministry said earlier the aircraft was shot down by Syrian anti-aircraft systems, but accused Israel of indirectly causing the incident, saying its jets nearby had put the Russian plane in the path of danger.

President Vladimir Putin said the downing was the result of a series of tragic and chance circumstances.