World News
August 17, 2020 / 9:59 AM / Updated an hour ago

Two U.S. helicopters attack Syrian army checkpoint in northeast Syria: state media

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - Two U.S. helicopters on Monday attacked a Syrian army checkpoint in northeastern Syria near the Kurdish-held city of Qamishli, killing one soldier and injuring two others, state media said.

The incident happened shortly after a U.S. patrol was prevented from passing by an army checkpoint in the area, state media said.

Northeastern Syria is mainly under the control of U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces who are spearheaded by Kurdish fighters, but Syrian army forces are deployed in certain locations under agreements with the Kurds.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Hugh Lawson

