August 17, 2018 / 3:58 PM / Updated 34 minutes ago

U.S. says redirects Syria funds as allies pony up $300 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Friday it will redirect $230 million in frozen funding away from Syria and had raised $300 million from coalition partners for recovery efforts in areas retaken from Islamic State militants in northeast Syria.

Internally displaced woman sits outside a tent in Idlib province, Syria July 30, 2018. Picture taken July 30, 2018. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi

President Donald Trump had frozen the funds in March while his administration reassessed Washington’s role in the Syrian conflict.

The department’s spokeswoman Heather Nauert said Saudi Arabia had contributed $100 million and United Arab Emirates had pledged $50 million toward the new funding.

“This decision does not represent any lessening of U.S. commitment to our strategic goals in Syria,” Nauert said in a statement.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Bernadette Baum

