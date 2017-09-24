FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran says Guards attack Islamic State with drones in Eastern Syria
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
September 24, 2017 / 9:38 PM / 25 days ago

Iran says Guards attack Islamic State with drones in Eastern Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran’s Revolutionary Guards on Sunday struck bases of the Islamic State in eastern Syria with drones, Iranian state television reported.

It said vehicles, military equipment and ammunition were destroyed in the attack near the Syrian-Iraqi border.

In June, Iran fired missiles into eastern Syria, targeting bases of Islamic State which had claimed responsibility for attacks in Tehran which killed 18 people.

The Revolutionary Guards are fighting in Syria against militant groups which oppose President Bashar al-Assad.

Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler

