World News
March 31, 2020 / 9:58 AM / Updated an hour ago

Ex-Syrian vice president Khaddam dies in France-source close to him

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Exiled former Syrian Vice-President Abdel-Halim Khaddam holds a news conference on the political situation in Syria, in Brussels April 7, 2011. REUTERS/Thierry Roge/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Abdul-Halim Khaddam, a former Syrian vice president who became a prominent opponent of President Bashar al-Assad’s rule after fleeing to Paris in 2005, died on Tuesday in France, Salah Ayach, a Syrian exile who was close to him, said. He was 88.

Khaddam died at 5 a.m. (0300 GMT) of a heart attack, Ayach said. Khaddam had served for 30 years in the Syrian state under the late President Hafez al-Assad and his son, Bashar, who became president in 2000.

Reporting by John Irish; Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Alex Richardson

