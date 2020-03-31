Ex-Syrian vice president Khaddam dies in France-source close to him

FILE PHOTO: Exiled former Syrian Vice-President Abdel-Halim Khaddam holds a news conference on the political situation in Syria, in Brussels April 7, 2011. REUTERS/Thierry Roge/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Abdul-Halim Khaddam, a former Syrian vice president who became a prominent opponent of President Bashar al-Assad’s rule after fleeing to Paris in 2005, died on Tuesday in France, Salah Ayach, a Syrian exile who was close to him, said. He was 88.

Khaddam died at 5 a.m. (0300 GMT) of a heart attack, Ayach said. Khaddam had served for 30 years in the Syrian state under the late President Hafez al-Assad and his son, Bashar, who became president in 2000.