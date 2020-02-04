Shelling hits two natural gas plants in Syria's Homs: state TV

CAIRO (Reuters) - Syrian state TV reported early on Tuesday that shelling hit a natural gas plant in the south-central area of the city of Homs as well as the Ebla gas plant there.

Firefighting units are still trying to put out a fire at the south-central area gas plant while no damage was reported at the Ebla gas plant, according to the state TV.

It was not immediately known whether production from the south-central area gas plant was affected and no further information was available on the source of the shelling.

The Ebla gas plant provides local power plants with approximately 2.5 million cubic meters of gas per day and both gas plants are used to provide fuel domestically.