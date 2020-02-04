Fire contained at Syria's Homs refinery after gas compressor explodes: state TV

CAIRO - (Reuters) - A fire in Syria’s Homs refinery was put out by civil defense and the refinery firefighting unit on Tuesday, shortly after a gas compressor in the 6th project exploded, state TV reported.

No information was immediately available on whether production was affected.

The refinery, located west of Homs, is one of two main refineries covering most domestic demand for diesel, heating fuel, gasoline and other products, industry experts say.