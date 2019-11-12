World News
November 12, 2019 / 5:21 AM / Updated an hour ago

Damascus attack hit Islamic Jihad official's home, group says

1 Min Read

GAZA (Reuters) - The Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad said an attack was carried out against the home of one of its officials in Damascus on Tuesday, killing the man’s son.

In a statement issued in Gaza shortly after an Israeli air strike there killed a top Islamic Jihad commander, the group identified the official who it said had been targeted in the Syrian capital as Akram al-Ajouri.

The Islamic Jihad statement did not immediately accuse anyone in the Damascus incident.

Israel’s military declined comment.

Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi, writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Himani Sarkar

