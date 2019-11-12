World News
Attack in Damascus kills two, wounds six: state media

CAIRO (Reuters) - At least two people were killed and six wounded in an attack in the early hours of Tuesday that targeted a building in Damascus, the Syrian capital, state television said.

The building, which state media identified as a civilian home, is located near the Lebanese embassy in Mezzah, a western district of the capital that is home to Damascus University and many foreign embassies.

State media did not say who had carried out the attack.

