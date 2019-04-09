Suicide bombers attack Syrian army position, three people killed: state media

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian government forces fought off an attack by a group of suicide bombers on a position in western Syria on Tuesday, during which three people were killed in addition to all of the militants, a state-run TV station reported.

The attack took place at around 3 a.m. (midnight GMT) near Taybat al-Imam in northern Hama province.

“The clash between the guards of the position and the terrorists resulted in three martyrs and the killing of all members of the terrorist group,” al-Ikhbariya cited a military source as saying.