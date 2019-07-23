World News
July 23, 2019

Syrian state television says reports of an Israeli attack on southern Syria

AMMAN (Reuters) - Syrian state television said on Wednesday there were reports of an Israeli attack on a strategic area in southern Syria where Western intelligence sources previously said Iranian-backed militias are known to be based.

The newsflash on state-owned Ikhbariyah did not give details but said the strike was on Tel Haraa which has long been an outpost for Russian forces but was later taken by Iranian-backed militias, according to Western intelligence sources.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Chris Reese

