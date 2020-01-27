Militants attack Syria's Banias refinery: oil ministry

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Militants attacked Syria’s Banias refinery near the Mediterranean coast, sending divers to plant explosives on underwater pipelines, Syria’s oil ministry said on Monday.

The extent of the damage was not immediately clear, though state media reported that technicians were evaluating the damage and making repairs.

Petroleum Minister Ali Ghanem told state-run TV that there would be no disruption to the refinery’s operation.

Banias has capacity to process more than 130,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil.