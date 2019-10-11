Car bomb in Syria's Qamishli killed three: security forces

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A car bomb in the Syrian city of Qamishli on Friday killed at least three civilians and wounded nine more, the internal security forces of the Kurdish-led administration said.

Rescue workers were still searching for dead and wounded in the wreckage, the security forces said in a statement.

The statement added that Islamic State militants had increased their activity since the beginning of a Turkish offensive into northern Syria this week, without directly blaming the jihadist group for the car bomb.