People gather at the site of a car bomb blast in Qamishli, Syria October 11, 2019. REUTERS/Rodi Said

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A car bomb went off outside a restaurant in the Syrian Kurdish-controlled city of Qamishli on Friday, an official in the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said.

The Syrian state broadcaster al-Ikhbariya, quoting its correspondent, said the blast had caused deaths and injuries.